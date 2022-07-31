Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Decreases By 52.5%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESPO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,716. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36.

