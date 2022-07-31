Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Drops By 32.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,301. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000.

