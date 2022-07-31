Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Drops By 32.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,301. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
