Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in July

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GCTAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 17,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,115. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.
