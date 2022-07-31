Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in July

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of GCTAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 17,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,115. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

