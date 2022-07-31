SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $26.25 on Friday. SIG Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

