Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Maintains Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.89.

Silgan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

