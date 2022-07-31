Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 681,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

