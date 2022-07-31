Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average is $166.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

