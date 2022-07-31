Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $13,062,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.71 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

