Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

