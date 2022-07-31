Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.9% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 248.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $310.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

