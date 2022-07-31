Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

