Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 880.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJT stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

