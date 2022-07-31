Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

