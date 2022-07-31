Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 22,375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $229.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.