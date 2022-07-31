Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 4.0 %

VRT stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.