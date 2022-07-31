Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,906,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $458.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

