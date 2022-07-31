Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

