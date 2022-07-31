Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
