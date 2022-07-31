SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Market Capitalization of $220.88 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. SKALE Network has a market cap of $220.88 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,805.56 or 0.99996013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00131362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,227,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars.

