SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
SKYX Platforms Stock Down 14.8 %
Shares of SKYX stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.31.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.
About SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SKYX Platforms (SKYX)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.