SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.31.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dov Shiff bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SKYX Platforms news, Director Dov Shiff purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Campi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,656 shares of company stock valued at $297,748. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

