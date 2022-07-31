Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sleep Number Trading Up 5.1 %

Sleep Number stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.