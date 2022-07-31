Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $54,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $531,626 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

