Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.80. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 57,333 shares.

Socket Mobile Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 18.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

