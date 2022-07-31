Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 83 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $79,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.50.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $286.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.75. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.90.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.