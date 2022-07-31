Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $74.39 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.