Solstein Capital LLC Invests $68,000 in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,136,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 644,941 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 565,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $580.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

