Solstein Capital LLC Sells 11,221 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 450,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 118,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

EWN stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

