Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 65.6% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 476,700 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sonim Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.81. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
