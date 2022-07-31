Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 202,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.