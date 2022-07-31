Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.67.
Sonova Price Performance
Sonova stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.
Sonova Dividend Announcement
About Sonova
Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.
