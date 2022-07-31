South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Cut to GBX 193

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,236.11. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

