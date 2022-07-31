SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SouthState by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.