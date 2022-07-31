SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSBGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SouthState by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Earnings History for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

