Sovryn Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002443 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $72,262.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.
Sovryn Coin Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,454,261 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Sovryn Coin Trading
