SparkPoint Fuel Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $56,110.39 and $1,039.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
