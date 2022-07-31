SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922,123 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 24.7% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.85% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $155,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

GLDM stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.