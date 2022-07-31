Spell Token Hits Market Cap of $106.85 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $106.85 million and $16.94 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spell Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 96,687,464,007 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.