Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $118.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.65.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
