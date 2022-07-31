Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $118.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.65.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

