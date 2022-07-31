SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.40 million-$114.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.43 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.13-$2.15 EPS.
SPSC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.76. 104,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
