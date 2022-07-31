SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.40 million-$114.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.43 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.13-$2.15 EPS.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.76. 104,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.