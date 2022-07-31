SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.76-$4.90 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. 3,406,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

