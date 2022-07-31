Stably USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $463,781.04 and $2,496.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.67 or 1.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,235 coins and its circulating supply is 463,203 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

