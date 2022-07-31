Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 14th

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 564.20 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.00. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 598.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 552.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 730 ($8.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 710 ($8.55).

Insider Buying and Selling

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

