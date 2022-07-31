Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $97.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

