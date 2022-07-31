Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

SWK stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.