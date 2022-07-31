Starbase (STAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,956.00

Starbase (STAR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Starbase has a market cap of $280,186.20 and $37,956.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,796.89 or 0.99988676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

