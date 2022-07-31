Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 699.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.