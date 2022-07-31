Steem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.84 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Steem has a market cap of $100.63 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,660.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00618221 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00266684 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015702 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002973 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
