STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.21 and a 200-day moving average of $225.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

