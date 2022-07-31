Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1,456.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

