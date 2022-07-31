Stifel Nicolaus Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $230.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.06. The firm has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

