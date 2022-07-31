Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STLFF. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.77.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.