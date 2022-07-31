Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BrightSpire Capital

In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

